-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.51). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,938.27% and a negative return on equity of 139.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18471.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, VP David Louis Johnson sold 20,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $187,507.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,786 shares in the company, valued at $476,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Coffman sold 63,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $570,714.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,091 in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $505.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

