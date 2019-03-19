$0.61 EPS Expected for Aecom (ACM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aecom (NYSE:ACM) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Aecom reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aecom will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price objective on Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aecom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Aecom stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.44. 13,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Aecom has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Aecom news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 25,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $752,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,117.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

