$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will post $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year sales of $7.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $98.25. 523,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,924. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $124.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

