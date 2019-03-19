11,968 Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Purchased by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVR opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $143.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Sunday, February 24th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

