$120.57 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report $120.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.06 million to $132.51 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $102.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $480.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.96 million to $510.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $498.12 million, with estimates ranging from $483.23 million to $534.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.31%.

BHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 250,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,227. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

