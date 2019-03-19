13,691 Shares in Linde PLC (LIN) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total value of $1,278,507.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Wood sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $284,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.20.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $176.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

