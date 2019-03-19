14,429 Shares in Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter worth $266,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 31.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $719.31 million and a P/E ratio of 27.11. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.74 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

