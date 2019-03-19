1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 3,999 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Internet Bancorp worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Hovde Group lowered First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, FIG Partners raised First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services, through its subsidiary. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

