1,500,000 Shares in Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (CMTA) Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.73% of Clementia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 566,037 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,933,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 741,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,037,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 155,336 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 849,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 527,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $985.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.65.

CMTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered Clementia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

