17,527 Shares in Altria Group Inc (MO) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1,556.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

In related news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

