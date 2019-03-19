17,802 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Acquired by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,269. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $54.29.

