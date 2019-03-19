1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $38.14 Million Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (APO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,554,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,300 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $38,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,710,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 6,424,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,834,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,929,000 after acquiring an additional 360,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 430,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $10,227,060.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $290,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,788,100 shares of company stock worth $42,239,370 in the last ninety days. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.29). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of ($114.89) million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $38.14 Million Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (APO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/1832-asset-management-l-p-has-38-14-million-position-in-apollo-global-management-llc-apo.html.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.