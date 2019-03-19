1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Penumbra Inc (PEN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 388,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,280,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.13% of Penumbra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Penumbra from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

In other Penumbra news, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.84, for a total transaction of $699,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $80,765.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,291 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $152.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.45, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.79. Penumbra Inc has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.93 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/1832-asset-management-l-p-takes-position-in-penumbra-inc-pen.html.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.