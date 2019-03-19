$22.20 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc (AXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report sales of $22.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.90 million and the highest is $22.50 million. AxoGen reported sales of $17.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $114.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.90 million to $121.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $149.10 million, with estimates ranging from $147.30 million to $150.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. AxoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth $184,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

AXGN stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.59. 12,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,576. The company has a market capitalization of $837.21 million, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 0.16. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

