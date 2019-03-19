22nd Century Group (XXII) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in a report issued on Friday morning. Chardan Capital currently has a $11.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We believe it is most likely the NPRM on mandating a non-addictive level of nicotine in combustible cigarettes will wait for a new Commissioner.”,” Chardan Capital’s analyst commented.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 26th.

XXII stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM, a line of research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply