22nd Century Group (XXII) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in a report issued on Friday morning. Chardan Capital currently has a $11.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We believe it is most likely the NPRM on mandating a non-addictive level of nicotine in combustible cigarettes will wait for a new Commissioner.”,” Chardan Capital’s analyst commented.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 26th.

XXII stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM, a line of research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

