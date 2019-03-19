$236.80 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report sales of $236.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.27 million. Horizon Pharma reported sales of $223.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Pharma.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Horizon Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Horizon Pharma from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Horizon Pharma to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 target price on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.09.

In other Horizon Pharma news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 10,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $213,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,367 shares in the company, valued at $750,134.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $204,530.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,476.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 75,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Horizon Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Pharma (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.