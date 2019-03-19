$243.86 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report sales of $243.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $218.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.73 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $93,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,576.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $200,366.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,920.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,247 over the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.57. 9,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,107. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

