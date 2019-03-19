25,000 Shares in Workday Inc (WDAY) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Workday by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Workday by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Workday by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.32. 6,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,791. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $117.24 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -155.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,050,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 304,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $50,010,533.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,093 shares of company stock valued at $166,232,765. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workday from $106.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

