25,500 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) Acquired by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 368.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 712.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,624. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $22.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

