26,772 Shares in Carbon Black Inc (CBLK) Purchased by Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Carbon Black accounts for approximately 0.3% of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBLK. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Carbon Black by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBLK stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.22 million and a P/E ratio of -10.33. Carbon Black Inc has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 101.09% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Carbon Black’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carbon Black from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Carbon Black from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.77 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.54.

In related news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $763,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,500 over the last 90 days.

Carbon Black Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

