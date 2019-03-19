$271.10 Million in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) to post sales of $271.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $269.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities reported sales of $239.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year sales of $774.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $838.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $820.33 million, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $893.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chesapeake Utilities.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.24 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

CPK traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.52. 5,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,150. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $67.10 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 929,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

