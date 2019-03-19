$280.98 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report sales of $280.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $284.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $184,867.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $925,908.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.48. 797,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,941. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

