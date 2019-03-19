3,066 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.
Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $199.28 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
