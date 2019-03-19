4,986 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Acquired by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,693,000 after purchasing an additional 104,687,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,359 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,312,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,133,000 after purchasing an additional 230,344 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,099,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $977,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,278,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,952,000 after purchasing an additional 482,109 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $3,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares in the company, valued at $21,749,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,744 shares of company stock worth $6,135,021. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

