49,868 Shares in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Planet Fitness as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

In other news, Director David P. Berg sold 6,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total transaction of $388,343.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $13,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,291 shares of company stock valued at $29,813,238. 16.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLNT opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $67.99.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

