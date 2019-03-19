5,125 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Purchased by SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 635,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 138,679 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 161,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.82. 10,671,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,499,740. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

