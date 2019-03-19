521,800 Shares in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (ORTX) Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 521,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,948,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $19.24.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “521,800 Shares in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (ORTX) Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/521800-shares-in-orchard-therapeutics-plc-ortx-acquired-by-perceptive-advisors-llc.html.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.