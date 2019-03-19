5,564 Shares in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $437.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 188.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on MIC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

