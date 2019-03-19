$558.20 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report $558.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.50 million and the lowest is $550.20 million. Nordson reported sales of $553.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $497.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.99 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. ValuEngine raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on Nordson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.57.

In other Nordson news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $504,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,821 shares in the company, valued at $25,371,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Keane sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $5,825,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,248. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 71.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 89.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 48.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 57.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 576,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,057,000 after purchasing an additional 209,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $132.92. 117,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,805. Nordson has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

