6,300 Shares in Hexcel Co. (HXL) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,029 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 14.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 5,336 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $383,498.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.57 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

