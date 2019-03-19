67,208 Shares in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) Purchased by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 67,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Cambria Global Momentum ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMOM. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter.

GMOM stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $28.34.

