$7.27 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post $7.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.27 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $3.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $52.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.45 million to $63.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $237.00 million, with estimates ranging from $206.74 million to $300.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 127.34% and a negative net margin of 823.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

In related news, Director Jules A. Musing sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $676,770.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,458,559 shares in the company, valued at $67,558,325.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,463,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 401,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 83,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 57,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,055. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.10. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.