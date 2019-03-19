7,074 Shares in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.29. 204,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,288. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $633.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,611.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis acquired 5,313 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.12 per share, with a total value of $505,372.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $299,548. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Oppenheimer set a $158.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

