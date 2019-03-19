72,151 Shares in Elastic NV (ESTC) Purchased by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Elastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $2,072,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $32,012,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $30,062,000. Intel Corp purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $21,571,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $7,878,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESTC opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 1,300,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $107,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,664,633 shares of company stock valued at $137,591,488.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elastic from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

