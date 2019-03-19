82,750 Shares in Medtronic PLC (MDT) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

