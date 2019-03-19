846 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE DPZ opened at $243.41 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $225.25 and a one year high of $305.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,511.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “846 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/846-shares-in-dominos-pizza-inc-dpz-purchased-by-lido-advisors-llc.html.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.