$855.58 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (CMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to post $855.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $863.00 million and the lowest is $853.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $793.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Macquarie cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Comerica from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $651,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

