87,012 Shares in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Bemis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bemis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,043,000 after buying an additional 50,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Bemis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,177,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,043,000 after buying an additional 50,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bemis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,125,000 after buying an additional 268,547 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bemis by 4,490.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,646,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,610,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bemis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,833,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

BMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bemis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

NYSE:BMS opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. Bemis Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Bemis had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Bemis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

Bemis Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

