$9.60 Billion in Sales Expected for United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will post sales of $9.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.49 billion and the highest is $9.73 billion. United Continental posted sales of $9.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year sales of $43.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.82 billion to $43.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $45.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.83 billion to $46.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.57. United Continental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.88.

Shares of UAL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.36. 168,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,945. United Continental has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Continental by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,895,000 after purchasing an additional 331,999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in United Continental by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,120,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $86,113,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in United Continental by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 797,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,771,000 after purchasing an additional 205,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

