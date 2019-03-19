93,762 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hilltop as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $25.56.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $356.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.43 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Alan B. White sold 8,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $167,945.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 69,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,336,401.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTH. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

