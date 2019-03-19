$94.48 Million in Sales Expected for LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) will report sales of $94.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LegacyTexas Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.20 million to $96.90 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group reported sales of $91.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will report full year sales of $394.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $388.40 million to $402.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $418.30 million, with estimates ranging from $411.50 million to $433.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LegacyTexas Financial Group.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Stephens cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

In related news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $652,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,519 shares of company stock worth $2,015,321. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,568,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,568,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 125,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTXB opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from LegacyTexas Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

