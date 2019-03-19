A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 676.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $81,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3,884.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,414,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,356 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

AOS traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $812.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.35 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,383. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul R. Dana sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $239,382.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $291,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,036 shares of company stock worth $1,879,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

