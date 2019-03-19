AAON, Inc. (AAON) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,871,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,268 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.27% of AAON worth $205,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AAON by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AAON by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth $213,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AAON by 14.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

In other AAON news, President Gary D. Fields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $84,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $26,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

AAON stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/aaon-inc-aaon-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.