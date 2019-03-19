ABB (ABBN) Given a CHF 25 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a CHF 25 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 21 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 22 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 23.51.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

