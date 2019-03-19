Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 45,445 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $285,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANF. Wedbush increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis bought 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $74,966.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,966.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

