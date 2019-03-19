Absolute Equity Performance Fund Ltd (ASX:AEG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Absolute Equity Performance Fund stock opened at A$0.96 ($0.68) on Tuesday. Absolute Equity Performance Fund has a twelve month low of A$0.94 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of A$1.22 ($0.87).

Get Absolute Equity Performance Fund alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Absolute Equity Performance Fund Ltd (AEG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/absolute-equity-performance-fund-ltd-aeg-to-issue-interim-dividend-of-0-02.html.

About Absolute Equity Performance Fund

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund employs fundamental analysis and uses fundamental research to select securities and generate return.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Equity Performance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Equity Performance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.