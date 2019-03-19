Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 123,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,447,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000.

IJH stock opened at $191.24 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

