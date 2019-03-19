Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) Shares Sold by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Acacia Research Corp has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 79.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%.

In other news, Director Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

