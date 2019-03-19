Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.28 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.96%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $61,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $139,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,096 shares of company stock valued at $481,982. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after buying an additional 274,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 72.9% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 79,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 57.3% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

