Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Acceleron Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acceleron Pharma.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 849.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on XLRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $84,953.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 706,206 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,366,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,824,685 shares in the company, valued at $293,461,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,399 shares of company stock worth $832,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,258. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.40. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Read More: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.